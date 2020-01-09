The fourth annual Year In Review delivered Tuesday during the January membership meeting of Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce emphasizes the chamber's continued rise to challenges of a rapidly changing marketplace.
The local chamber is one of the "growingest" and most vital organizations of its type in Kentucky. The chamber added 127 new members in 2019 for a growth rate of 9.52 percent. It retained 94 percent of its members, compared with a national retention rate of 85 percent for chambers of comparable size.
"Overall, Somerset-Pulaski County area continues to thrive," said Bobby Clue, executive director of the chamber. "This is due to a vibrant downtown business district, new local businesses, active residents, engaged entities and much, much more," he said.
Congressman Hal Rogers was highlight of a group of speakers who touched on subjects important to business owners, including local, state and federal public policy, education, entrepreneurship, health care, agriculture, international trade and energy. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley and Somerset Mayor Alan Keck gave State of the County and City addresses during these monthly membership programs.
Chamber Business After Hours networked events involving Oak Hill House, sitting atop a hill on a beautiful southern Kentucky farm just minutes from Lake Cumberland; Somerset Police Department, First and Farmers National Bank and SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority), Clue noted.
The chamber executive director also said the organization " ... "increased our visibility throughout the community with twice-monthly newsletters distributed to more than 2,500 business persons in Pulaski County. There were more than 10,000 followers on the chamber's Facebook page, generating more than 42,000 page views in 2019." It attracted more than 144,000 unique page views on the chamber's website: www.somersetpulaskichamber.com.
A Member-2-Member Discount Program continues to grow in popularity and has become one of the strongest "value" ads for chamber membership. Currently, there are more than 220 businesses participating in this program, providing a discount to other chamber members, Clue pointed out. "To date, we have handed out more than 25,000 key tags and brochures to chamber member businesses. The average household savings from this program is just over $1,000 per year," he said.
This past year the chamber organized and hosted its annual community Christmas parade, and expanded Shop Local Somerset. The chamber advocates on behalf of its members and community impacting public policy issues.
Recognized at the chamber's annual banquet were the community's best and brightest examples of achievement with several awards, including the Distinguished Community Service Award, Entrepreneurial Success Story, Ambassador of the Year, Woman in Business Award, Non-Profit Business of the Year, Civic Club of the Year, New Business of the Year and many more.
The chamber also has formed a strong partnership with the newly formed Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) and continues to be an advocate of local tourism offices. It produced and distributed more 10,000 copies of Chamber Magazine - a relocation and recruitment guide to Living Local in Pulaski County.
Ambassador membership has grown to 57 active participants. Last year they participated in 47 ribbon cuttings and grand openings and facilitated in more than 3,400 personal phone calls and in-person visits with chamber membership to help identify ways to better support businesses.
The "Chamber of Commerce Jack Keeney Memorial Golf Tournament" raised $3,050 donated to Over My Head Homeless Shelter on behalf of the late Jack Keeney and his family. Keeney was a local educator and former executive director of the chamber.
The chamber's Leadership Lake Cumberland program graduated 29 people last year and more than 700 since its inception. The nine-month-long program identifies individuals demonstrating commitment to the community and potential for leadership.
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital partnered with the chamber to provide weekly weight loss meetings (Pounds Off Pulaski) to master nutritional basics and a healthier lifestyle. To date, several hundred people have participated and more than 3,000 pounds have been lost in the community. Some 439 people participated in the chamber's annual Shamrock Shuffle, making it the largest traditional 5K in the Lake Cumberland area.
To date, the chamber has handed out over $45,000 to aspiring entrepreneurs who have graduated from the YEA! (Young Entrepreneurs Acadamy).The chamber also awarded five full Campbellsville University scholarships to winners of this program. The calculated value of those scholarships is in excess of $435,000.
The chamber works closely with The Center for Rural Development on new ways to be partners. It continues to partner with Somerset Community College (SCC), and SCC will be the host facility for this year's Young Entrepreneurs Academy.
The chamber's 8th Annual Kentucky Proud Expo was held at the November chamber of commerce luncheon. It provided a great venue to highlight Kentucky Proud vendors and the products they make.
On October 1, the chamber hosted the Second Annual Nonprofit EXPO. This event was attended by 74 community nonprofit and civic organizations. It provided an opportunity to help people understand how they might engage with these organizations.
The 10th Annual Chamber Holiday Auction raised more than $122,000 scholarships for local high school students to attend Somerset Ciommunity College, and the chamber's bi-annual City-To-Farm Tour provided a behind-the-scence look at local agriculture.
The chamber partnered with Somerset to commission the largest outdoor painting in community history. A request for proposals was submitted to the community at-large. Jordan Justice was the artist who eventually was awarded a contract for the project.
