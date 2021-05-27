The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce recently announced that thirty-eight (38) citizens from a diverse range of Chamber member businesses and civic organizations will comprise the Chamber's Leadership Class of 2021.
Leadership Lake Cumberland is designed to enhance the future of the region by identifying individuals who have demonstrated a commitment to this community and a potential for leadership; acquainting program participants with issues of leadership and of community structure and operation; providing opportunity for interaction between present and future leaders; and promoting involvement in community issues and organizations.
"For almost 30 years, The Chamber's Leadership Program has exposed emerging and existing community leaders to the issues that face our region while challenging and engaging participants to strengthen the community through service and leadership," said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. "We thank our business community for their strong support and commitment to this program," Since its inception, Leadership Lake Cumberland has graduated over 700 individuals over the past 29 years. The list of past graduates is full of community leaders who serve on various boards and committees throughout the Somerset-Pulaski County area.
The 38 people selected for the 2021 class include: Wanda Absher; Pulaski County Board of Education Keifer Adkins; Flashback Theater Co. Zach Atwell; EHA CPA's Shenah Ball; Citizens National Bank; Trey Blakley; Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships Michelle Bramble; Pulaski County Detention Center Mike Broughton; Ford Brothers Auctioneers / Weichert Realtors Dakota Brown; South Kentucky RECC Andrea Clue; First & Farmer's National Bank Josh Collins; Eagle Realty & Development Frank Crabtree; City of Burnside Tourism Sarah Eden; The Job Shop Cody Epperson; Epperson Engineering Melissa Estep; SKYHope Women's Recovery Center Cody Flynn; Coca-Cola Bottling Chris Hall; Somerset Community College Tiffany Hamlin; United Cumberland Bank; BJ Hardy; Pulaski County Attorney's Office Julie Harris; SPEDA Jon Heffelfinger; Hendrickson Jake Hudson; Monticello Bank Alysia Glover; First Southern National Bank Jason Irvine; UGN Auto, Inc. Dustin Jasper; Hinkle Contracting Company Debra Manning; Performance Foodservice Ryan McWilliams; Pepsi Bottling Co. Drew Miniard; Somerset Pet Lodge Chris Paris; Kingsford Manufacturing Derick Parnell; Forcht Bank Brandon Patterson; First Insurance Group; Anthony Rose; East Kentucky Power Derek Sevick; Toyotetsu (TTAI) Devan Smith; City of Somerset Keith Stephens; Windstream Kelly Venters; Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jeff Wesley; Somerset High School Jonathan Whitson; Summit Aviation Alex Wilson; Ridgenet Network Group.
