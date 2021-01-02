The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has announced four new members to their Board of Directors. Effective January 1, Lisa, Evans, William Hunt, Ken Simmons and Donnie Slagle will lend their expertise to the policy-making body.
The Chamber board is composed of individuals who represent diverse industries in Pulaski County. These business leaders assist the Chamber with its mission to help its members succeed through legislative advocacy, economic development, education, savings, networking and increased visibility.
"Even with COVID, our growth as an organization over the past year has been amazing," said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. "Our newly-elected board members will further strengthen an already exceptional collection of business leaders who we have selected to join our Chamber board of directors."
Lisa Evans is a partner at EHA CPA's where she is responsible for the firm's wealth management services. Lisa is a Certified Financial Planner Professional and an Accredited Investment Fiduciary. She works with individuals, business owners and other organizations with tax advantaged investment strategies, estate tax, investment portfolio management, retirement income planning, college savings strategies and a vast array of other financial planning needs of clients and their families including life, disability and long-term care insurance.
Evans is a lifelong resident of Somerset and past president of Rotary. She is also a past board member of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Buckhorn Children and Family Services and American Red Cross. Evans was also selected as the 2013 Business Woman of the Year by the Business and Professional Women's Club.
William Hunt has spent his 24-year career in law enforcement with the Somerset Police Department, the last four years as its chief of police. An honor graduate of the United States Air Force Police Academy, during his tenure, Hunt has led a career of service to his community and his profession. He is a member of the Law Enforcement Executive Committee for United States Attorney Robert Duncan, second vice president for the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police, chairman of the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, and a deacon of First Baptist Church of Somerset. In September, Hunt received the state's highest professional honor in law enforcement -- the 2020 Chief of the Year Award.
Kenneth E. "Ken" Simmons is the President and CEO of South Kentucky RECC. Simmons, who is a 38-year veteran of the electric co-op industry, comes to South Kentucky RECC from Southwest Rural Electric Cooperative in southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas where he served as CEO since 2016. Prior to that, he was the Manager of System Design for Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative in Carrollton, Georgia. Simmons also served as President and CEO of Utility Design Service, Inc. a full-service engineering consulting firm.
Donnie Slagle is the Vice President of Administration for Toyotetsu's North American operations. He is responsible for all administrative aspects of the company including Accounting, Human Resources, General Affairs, Environmental Health & Safety, Sales, Purchasing, Project Management and Information Technologies.
Since joining Toyotetsu in 1997, Slagle has served in a number of managerial positions at the plant as well as the corporate headquarters here in Somerset. He began his career with Toyotetsu in Purchasing and has been assigned management roles in all areas of his current responsibility.
The Chamber and its staff would like to welcome the new board members and thank them for their commitment to the mission of the Chamber of Commerce.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.