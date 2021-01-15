The 2021 Annual Banquet of Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce will be held virtually using a series of videos to be released on Facebook, e-mails and on the chamber's website.
Bobby Clue, executive director of the chamber, explained the change has been made because of social distancing restrictions imposed by The Center for Rural Development making it impossible to crowd 700 people into a banquet hall during what some consider the "social" event of the year.
Clue emphasized the banquet event is to celebrate local businesses and people who have made contributions to the community. He assured all business categories and citizen honorees will be noted in a series of videos being prepared by the chamber. Videos "hopefully" will be released February 1," Clue said.
A Distinguished Community Service recipient, the chamber's top award, will be featured in the video series, Clue noted.
Unlike banquet admissions, there will be no charge to viewers. "The chamber is absorbing all the cost of producing the videos," Clue said.
Because of multiple release venues, Clue is confident videos will take the chamber's accolades to a much wider audience than an in-person banquet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.