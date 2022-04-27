Chamber Leadership Class donates $16,000 to Veterans Park

The Leadership Lake Cumberland, Class of 2019, made a donation of over $16,000 to the Somerset's Veterans Memorial Park being built in Downtown Somerset at a recent luncheon.
The park, a first-of-its-kind in Pulaski County, will be located at the corner of Oak and Main streets in Downtown Somerset. The Veterans Memorial Park is a partnership between the City of Somerset and the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA).
The Leadership Class is part of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. Each graduating class is challenged to identify a way to affect change in our community and work together on a voluntary class project. The 2019 Class organized and ran the ice skating rink in the Judicial Center Plaza this past holiday season.
"We discussed a couple of ideas that unfortunately didn't work out," said Leadership Class participant, Ben Robertson. "When we began talking about the need for an ice skating rink in Somerset, it became obvious that this project was a good fit for our group to manage."
SPEDA President and CEO Chris Girdler said the park's significance is three-fold -- not only will it be a fitting salute to local veterans, but it will beautify downtown and help with persistent drainage challenges by creating a stormwater retention system beneath the park.
"We've had incredible fundraising success so far," Girdler said. The donation from the Chamber Leadership Class of 2019 advances this project and we are so grateful for their support to help get it to the finish line."
Chief Operating Officer at Horse Soldier Bourbon, Scott Neil was also on-hand for the check presentation. The veterans' park was announced last year during a Whiskey & War Stories luncheon honoring the founders of Horse Soldier Bourbon, the community's first bourbon distillery.
For more information on how to donate to the Somerset's Veterans Memorial Park, please contact the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) at (606) 425-5409.
