Chamber welcomes new crop of young entrepreneurs

The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce has officially kicked off its 9th Annual Young Entrepreneurs Academy program with 8 of the best and brightest middle and high school students with a desire to run their own businesses.
A competitive application process required students to complete an essay, write responses to short-answer questions, submit their school transcripts and a reference, and participate in an interview prior to acceptance into the program. "We are very excited for this year's program. We're already seeing a wide variety of business ideas with this new group of students," said YEA! Program Manager, Farrah Dobbs. "We continue to have great support from the business community here in Pulaski County, and hopefully this year more people outside of the business community will become engaged in the program, too."
Throughout the year, students will work in close cooperation with business leaders, community leaders and educators who will use their personal experiences to demonstrate how to develop business ideas and objectives, write a business plan, pitch to investors, obtain funding, register with governmental agencies, and establish a web presence, and more.
By the end of the 17-week program, students will own and operate fully formed and functioning businesses, which may be carried on after their graduation from the program, according to the chamber.
"The program offers numerous opportunities for business leaders to share their experience and talents with these budding entrepreneurs, providing the students with high-level professional mentoring while building their entrepreneurial spirit," Chamber of Commerce president Bobby Clue said. "We look forward to seeing what these students will accomplish." Participants include: Desirae Ball (Southern Middle School); Aidan Colyer (Science Hill Schools); Sarah Dixon (Cumberland Christian Homeschool); Alex Donahue (Cumberland Christian Homeschool); Oliver Frey (Southern Middle School); Elijah Hoehler (Southern Middle School); Cade Hudson (Southern Middle School); Morgan Woodall (Southern Middle School). The Young Entrepreneurs Academy national program was founded in 2004 at the University of Rochester with support from the Kauffman Foundation, and today serves communities across the nation.
