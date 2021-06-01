Chief Deputy Owens announces run for Pulaski County Clerk

Samantha Owens, chief deputy for the Pulaski County Clerk's Office, has announced her bid to run for the county clerk's position in 2022.
Better known as "Sam," Owens has been with the office for 14 years come July. While it's her first campaign, the Republican candidate is up to the challenge with several encouraging her to run as well as having the support of her family and friends.
"I started at the clerk's office when I was 21 years old," she recalled, adding that it offered her a chance not only to work with the public but also help with particularly complicated transactions. "I'm a very determined person. If I don't know how to do something, I will figure it out.…I like challenges and I love my job."
Owens currently serves as chief deputy under County Clerk Linda Burnett, who announced publicly last week that she would not be seeking a third term in next year's local election cycle, and manages the vehicle licensing department. Three years ago, Owens decided that when Burnett was ready to retire, she wanted to step up and run for the office. And she's been preparing ever since -- learning statutes as well as how each department operates.
"Thanks to Linda and the opportunities that she's given me, I've taken the decade of knowledge and skills to Frankfort where I became involved with the development and implementation of the Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System," Owens said, adding that she had also participated in numerous educational workshops around the state as well as being a member of the Kentucky County Clerks Association. "We usually meet once a month. That group always provides the best resources for improving our offices."
While mostly associated with vehicle licensing and elections, in Kentucky, county clerks serve as local recorder as well. The office processes and files most official county documents, marriage licenses, liens, bonds, and more. The office operates off the fees collected from such filings.
"Our office is more than just registering or transferring a vehicle," Owens said. "From the elections department to land records, delinquent taxes, bookkeeping, I have been able to be in all areas of the office.…so the job doesn't scare me."
The chief deputy said she's been flexible in moving from one department to the next. "Every department in the clerk's office has statutes that you have to go by," she noted. "A good clerk would have to be familiar with those. The statute book is nothing I'm shy of; I love to read up on the statutes and study them."
As a candidate, Owens is running on the basic principle of serving the community with eagerness and efficiency -- with plans to offer online record searches at no cost as well as online and phone services for motor vehicle licensing. She's keen to implement the latest technology while "respecting the way things have always been.
"My goal is to create a user-friendly website," Owens continued. "If you need to know what documentation you need for a simple transfer, you could go there and see that. If you need to get to your delinquent taxes and be able to pay them, you'll be able to do that instead of making a trip into the office. Basically my goal is to expand opportunities for people to be able to have access."
That access includes calling to renew vehicle tags over the phone and getting a copy of your deed without a fee, Owens said. "People should have free access to any land record that is offered online…The fee has already been paid when it's recorded."
Owens said she would work with the vendor that designed the office's online records portal to make that change. As chief deputy, she had already worked with the company to help adapt the portal to fit the needs of the clerk's office.
In terms of overseeing elections at the local level, Owens promises "to chair every election with the utmost respect for American democracy and voter integrity" if elected.
The Pulaski County Clerk's Office currently operates two satellite branches -- the Department for Motor Vehicle Licensing that Owens heads in the former BB&T downtown near the courthouse and the Somerset Mall branch, which is expected to relocate to the former First & Farmers at Grand Central Place. Owens said she wants to ensure that all three offices are staffed so that the public has as little wait time as possible.
"Our [auto] dealers are a huge part of our county and the funds that we take in," Owens said. "Being able to accommodate them as well as the public to where they can go to either office for transfers or renewals is important."
A lifelong resident of Pulaski County, Owens is married to local auctioneer Verlan Owens. They make their home on a Science Hill farm with their four children, Jackson, Chanler, Tyler and Grayson.
