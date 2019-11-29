Chili's now open on fast-developing stretch of U.S. 27

The hot new stretch of U.S. 27 is officially open for business.
Chilis Grill & Bar, the casual dining Tex-Mex restaurant, officially opened to customers Monday in Somerset. Brook Ping, the developer of the property it sits on, is enthusiastic about its potential.
"I'm excited," he said. "They'll be a good community partner."
Chili's was founded by Larry Lavine in Texas in 1975 and is currently owned and operated by Brinker International. It's become one of the nation's most prolific casual dining chains. It's well known for its baby back ribs, fajitas, and burgers.
Chili's is located on a small stretch of South 27, between stoplights no. 14 and 16, that has suddenly exploded into a commercial development hotspot. Ping's company, Makena Development, LLC (Cory Ikerd and Shane Weddle also own the organization along with Ping), purchased surplus property on the Bluegrass Oakwood campus right up against the highway, and has currently found two restaurants to locate there — Chili's and Popeye's Chicken.
Ping said it currently appears that Popeye's may still be "a few weeks out" from being ready to open.
Across the highway, another area that had for years been nothing but green grass was the property right in front of The Center for Rural Development. Now, the popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A is being developed there too, by a group including Somerset Board of Education member Scott Gulock.
The "Chick-fil-A Somerset, KY" Facebook page put up a post this week stating that they expected to open by mid-January.
Ping is happy to see so many new business opportunities in Somerset on a part of U.S. 27 that was previously undeveloped — somewhat surprisingly, perhaps.
"It is the most centralized location in Pulaski County," he said. "It's located across from The Center for Rural Development, the (Somerset Community) College, and the (Lake Cumberland Regional) Airport. That makes it a prime destination."
