Christian music icon Carman appearing at New Direction Worship Center Friday

It's not too unusual for one of the area's larger churches to pull in a big-name guest, as a musical performer or speaker.
But New Direction Worship Center's congregation is more humble in size, only about 70 people or so.
Nevertheless, they've managed to land one of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music.
Carman, the iconic recording artist within Christian music circles, will be performing live at New Direction Worship Center this Friday, March 6.
"We're very excited," said New Direction's pastor Eddie Dick.
Carman (originally Carmelo Domenic Licciardello) has been in Christian music for around 40 years now, breaking out with the 1985 album "The Champion." In the early '90s, he was twice named Billboard's Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year, and has had 15 albums go gold or platinum. He's been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards and won several GMA Dove Awards, and starred in a film in 2001, "Carman: The Champion." He holds the record for the best-attended Christian concert ever, with over 71,000 coming to see him in Texas Stadium in 1994.
New Direction won't hold quite than many people, but Carman doesn't care; in fact, that's exactly what he's looking for. Dick said that Carman has been trying to "give back" and play at smaller venues as of late, "between 220 and 2020" in congregation numbers.
"A couple of our ladies who attend our church went to Tennessee to one of his concerts. It was a small church," said Dick. "They came back telling us about it, that he's starting to go to some small venues. He wanted to give back to some of the churches for praying for him while he had cancer and supporting him all these years."
In 2013, Carman revealed over social media that he'd been diagnosed with myeloma, and was only expected to live three or four more years. Nevertheless, Carman continued plans to record and tour, and in 2014, Carman claimed to be free of cancer. In 2017, he had a tumor surgically removed.
Dick liked the idea of Carman playing smaller venues — "It was pretty cool to think about" New Direction possibly hosting the singer — but sure enough, Dick's wife Kathy reached out to Carman's manager and after some back-and-forth communication, Carman was coming to Somerset.
"He said he was supposed to come here, and we started making preparations, and here we are," said Dick.
"He's been around a while," added the pastor. "I know he packs 20,000, 30,000, 40,000 in arenas. Rupp Arena, I've been there twice (to see Carman), and it was packed. ... He was really influential in contemporary gospel. He was the first one to hit that (genre) really hard and made it what it is today."
The concert will take place at the church at 120 Losey Street in Somerset at 7 p,m., with doors opening to the public at 6 p.m. Admission is free at the door, but is first-come, first-serve; anyone wishing to call ahead and reserve a guaranteed seat can do so for $25.
"We'll have around 250 seats, so they'll probably go pretty fast," said Dick.
He added that the church is "not only looking forward to the opportunity to enjoy (Carman's) music but to bring something exciting to the neighborhood and reach people who need to be reached beyond our walls, and not be limited by the size of our church."
