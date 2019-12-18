'Christmas Bike Promise' comes to Nancy Elementary

Christmas came rolling in early for 18 students at Nancy Elementary when a few of Santa's honorary elves stopped by the school Tuesday morning to give them brand new bicycles.
The students, ranging from preschool up to fifth-grade, were selected as part of Waste Connections' annual "Christmas Promise" -- a nationwide program providing free bicycles for children in communities served by the corporation.
Locally Waste Connections has partnered with Pulaski County Solid Waste and Recycling for 12 years, picking one school per year. Also donating to this year's program were GRF Repair & Welding, The Job Shop and Walmart.
This year was Nancy Elementary's turn, with organizers working with Family Resource and Youth Services Center Coordinator Tamsen Ryan and Guidance Counselor Lisa Hall to select the 2019 recipients.
In addition to the bikes, each student received a helmet to encourage safe riding. Organizers took care to try to select bicycles that were both age-appropriate yet can be used for the next few years. Once presented, the kids were allowed to ride several laps around the gym floor.
"It's nice to watch them ride," Waste Connections' representative Amber Young said. "This might be the only bicycle they ever get. Waste Connections takes price in trying to support the community."
The students, who'd been told by Hall that Santa Claus came early this year because they'd been so good, thanked Santa's helpers including Young, Pulaski County Recycling and Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten, District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen, Litter Enforcement Officer Misty Wilson, Sort Line Supervisor Debbie Helton and Pulaski 109 Board Chairman Joe Dungan.
"It's a wonderful program," Magistrate Turpen said. "The kids love it."
"They are so, so excited," Ryan said of the students. "This is great. We have very good students here and we're very blessed with really good community partners."
Masten may have been as excited as the kids. "This is my favorite day of the year," he said as he helped one little boy ride around the gym on the bike he'd just named "Rocket."
