Christmas Eve meal to be served for those in need

If a meal works, there’s no need to change the recipe.
In the case of creating a meal to help those in the community, what worked at Thanksgiving should work for Christmas Eve.
Somerset Resident Terry Branscum is partnering once again with Street Warriors for Christ to provide holiday meals. Just like the Thanksgiving meal put out by the group in November, the dinners will be served at the Lake Cumberland Farmers Market (Citizens National Bank Pavilion), located on East Mount Vernon Street in downtown Somerset.
Meals will be served on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks will be required to enter the building, and masks will be provided if a person doesn’t have one.
All meals will be to-go.
Those who cannot show up in person can have meals delivered to them. Branscum asked that those with transportation issues call him at 606-875-5583.
And, just like with the Thanksgiving meal, Branscum has gathered some winter clothing – hoodies, gloves, hats and the like – to hand out to those who need it.
It is, as Branscum said, God’s work. “It’s His will,” Branscum said.
Anyone who shows up will receive a meal, no questions asked, he said. No one will be turned away.
“We’ll be happy to make sure they get fed,” he said.
The meal will mainly be a traditional one, with ham and/or turkey, dressing, green beans, mashed potatoes and a dessert.
Those deserts were supplied by Fund A Heart, he said, while other food and donations were provided by members of the community and several businesses.
He especially thanked God’s Food Pantry, Reno’s Roadhouse, Guthrie’s Grill and Burger King.
He said the organization had enough food to feed around 400 people this time.
