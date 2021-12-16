Christmas came early for 18 Oak Hill Elementary students as county officials delivered new bicycles to the school as part of their annual holiday outreach.
This year's recipients ranged from kindergarten to 5th grade. The students were selected as part of Waste Connections' 21st annual "Christmas Promise" -- a nationwide program providing free bicycles for children in communities served by the corporation.
Locally Waste Connections has partnered with Pulaski County Solid Waste (109) Board and City of Somerset Sanitation for 14 years, picking one school per year. Organizers work with the school's Family Resource and Youth Services Center to select who should get the bikes. Each partner contributed six bike this year for a total of 18, with helmets also provided for safety.
"This is a small token of our appreciation for our community," Pulaski County Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator Danny Masten told the students. "You guys are the ones we chose to have an extra special Christmas this year.…We hope you have a wonderful Christmas and enjoy these bikes for a long, long time."
Why bikes? According to the company, biking can give children a sense of freedom, is a great way to help them live an active lifestyle and teaches them early stages of sustainability.
"It's my favorite project of the year," Masten said, "to see the smiles on the kids' faces is my gift. Many of them are getting a bike for the first time."
Masten was particularly glad to be able to see those faces this year. While bikes were delivered to Pulaski Elementary last year, organizers weren't able to see the students receive them since local schools were distance learning due to the COVID pandemic.
This year, students were back in class and able to express their appreciation for the bicycles. One boy at Oak Hill, particularly impressed with his flame-emblazoned helmet, was heard to say it was the best day of his life.
"We extra thankful to the recycling center, the city of Somerset, and our community for donating these bikes to our kids," Principal Casey Inabnitt said. "Seeing the kids so excited was the best part for me. Just knowing how happy they are, we picked a lot of extremely deserving kids. To see how excited and thankful they are is really inspiring. It's made a great day for me and for them."
Donating for this year's campaign were Walmart - Somerset, Hendrickson, The Job Shop, Johnny Brumley Construction, and the employees at Waste Connections as well as their government partners.
