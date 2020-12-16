It looked a little different this year but 18 Pulaski Elementary students still benefitted from the annual "Christmas Promise" from Waste Connections.
Traditionally, volunteers with the program deliver brand new bicycles to the school, which calls the children to the cafeteria or gym to see and even ride their bikes around for a bit. Parents are often invited to join in, and help their child get the hang of riding.
"It's my favorite project of the year," Pulaski County Solid Waste and Recycling Coordinator Danny Masten said, "to be able to give back to the community and those kids who are getting their first bike. This year's a little different but we're still excited to give them out and know the children will have a better Christmas."
With local schools currently on distance learning right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families have had to be scheduled to come to the school individually in order to pick up their bikes.
"That was about the best thing we could do this year," Masten said. "The important thing, more than us being there to see them, is the fact they're actually getting them and enjoying them."
This year's recipients -- nine boys and nine girls -- ranged from kindergarten to 5th grade. They were selected as part of Waste Connections' 20th annual "Christmas Promise" -- a nationwide program providing free bicycles for children in communities served by the corporation.
Why bikes? According to the company, biking can give children a sense of freedom, is a great way to help them live an active lifestyle and teaches them early stages of sustainability.
"I think it's a really great program that Waste Connections started with [Pulaski] Solid Waste," local WC Manager Rodney Turner said. "Seeing the kids' faces is well worth everything. I wish COVID wasn't going around but we're very pleased to get to do that for Pulaski County, and appreciate all the people who have donated."
Locally Waste Connections has partnered with Pulaski County Solid Waste (109) Board for 13 years, picking one school per year. Also donating to this year's program were the City of Somerset Sanitation, The Job Shop, Wal-Mart, Gary Sears Motors, Rodney Turner and Family, Eddie Haynes and Family, Rodney Stevens and Family, and Russell Turner.
Turner noted that in years past, volunteers would get together to assemble the bikes -- something else that COVID prevented this year. Instead, bikes were ordered ready to go for Pulaski Elementary's turn, with organizers working with the school's Family Resource and Youth Services Center to select the 2020 recipients.
"This has been a crazy year for everybody," 109 Board Chair Joe Dungan said. "It's disappointing that we don't get to physically see them because some of the comments they say…just melt your heart when you see these kids get the bikes. At least we're still getting bikes out to the kids in the community.
Somerset Sanitation Manager Jason White agreed. "Giving them in person is not the purpose," he said. "We're just glad we can help a few kids out with something nice at Christmas."
While the volunteers may not be able to see it, the pandemic hasn't been able to change everything.
"The 18 Pulaski Elementary students were so excited to have won a bicycle!" Pulaski Elementary FRYSC Coordinator Jill Goff said. "We really appreciate Danny Masten for contacting us and Waste Connection for working with the community to raise the money for these bikes. It gave a special surprise to some students that didn't have a bike to ride."
"We were very fortunate to be contacted by Mr. Danny Masten about coordinating a bicycle giveaway from our local community partners," Principal Angela Wilson added. "We are so appreciative to Mr. Masten and others for the compassion they've shown to our students. Business partners such as this are what makes our community so strong and Pulaski County a great place to live!"
In addition to the bikes, each student received a helmet to encourage safe riding. Organizers take care to try to select bicycles that were both age-appropriate yet can be used for the next few years.
"The schools do a great job of picking the ones that need it the most," Masten said. "They should be praised for the job they do. Even in a normal year, it's tough knowing there are students in need and this year's been even harder. We thank everyone who's involved in this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.