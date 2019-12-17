'
Tis the season for parades.
Following on the heels of the largest Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade in memory, the City of Burnside held its celebration this past weekend, and despite the threat of bad weather, organizers are pleased with the results.
"Ultimately, I think the parade was really, really successful," said Burnside Tourism Director Frank Crabtree, Jr. "It had a great sense of community and the Christmas spirit was definitely flowing. I can't tell you how many people came up to me before and after and said it was great."
Around 130 entries -- cars, floats, etc. -- were in the parade, which went from around the U.S. Post Office north to the bridge on U.S. 27 through the middle of Burnside proper. Perhaps the most special attendee of all though was youthful singer Marlana VanHoose of eastern Kentucky, who has performed the National Anthem at a number of major sports and political events. Blind at birth, VanHoose has overcome a number of challenges to become a highly sought-after vocalist, and Burnside presented her with the ceremonial Key to the City for coming and singing the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "My Old Kentucky Home."
"(VanHoose) knocked it out of the park," said Crabtree.
"Fantastic," added Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson.
Although there were cloudy skies, the rain largely stayed at bay on Saturday after a very wet Friday. "For two days, the forecast had a lot of people doubting they'd come out," said Crabtree. "The day of the parade, the forecast changed quite a bit. It turned out to be really beautiful."
Crabtree noted the large crowd of people lining both sides of the street as emcee Brian Simmons worked the crowd essentially from the middle of the parade, having one side of the road yelling "Burn-" and the other "-side" like an arena chant. Another energetic attraction was the "snowball" fight with styrofoam spheres.
"It was a huge hit," said Crabtree of the "snowball" fight. "We're thinking about doing that potentially at all events. At times, there were 30 to 40 kids playing in the big snowball arena, having a blast."
Lawson praised Crabtree's decision to move the stage to the Seven Gables Motel property, with Santa's Workshop across the street, where vendors of food and goods kept the crowd busy. "The quality of the products was great," said Crabtree.
In addition to VanHoose, Coach Robbie Lucas and the Kentucky Class 2A State Champion Somerset High School Briar Jumpers were presented with a ceremonial Key to the City.
And while no one successfully drew for the $25,000 grand prize in the Burnside Big Bucks Sweepstakes, parade attendee Ricky Branum did go home with $500 from the drawing, noted Crabtree.
Lawson said the crowd had "big buzz," as people started showing up around 2:30 and 3 p.m. in advance of the 5 p.m. start time. "(The crowd) kept growing as the day moved on."
As Crabtree noted, "This truly put a strong cornerstone on having a bigger parade next year."
