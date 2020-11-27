Circuit Clerk announces office operations amid new AOC COVID-19 mandates

Pulaski County Circuit Clerk J.S. Flynn announced Wednesday that his office will continue to operate much as it has throughout the pandemic.
Flynn was responding to questions about how the new restrictions issued by the Kentucky Supreme Court, and which go into effect on Monday, will impact the local circuit clerk's office. Much of what is being mandated had already been adopted through a local order issued November 12 by 28th Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Jeffrey Burdette to govern court operations in Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties.
"Currently my office is still waiting on customers in person by appointment only for drivers licenses, CDL's, and permit/permit testing services," Flynn stated. "We will continue to do so at my discretion, so long as we stay in compliance with all rules and guidelines that have been laid out by the CDC, such as facial coverings and social distancing."
Renewal or replacement of licenses, permits, or identification cards can also be accomplished through downloading the KY DOT Form TC94-191 from kycourts.gov. The form, Flynn said, can then be mailed in or dropped off at the office's drive-thru window.
The circuit clerk did note that the public terminal used to look up court records was closed once Pulaski County entered the "red zone" of critical COVID-19 spread and will remain so until the county can be upgraded to orange or better. Flynn noted that when the public terminal does reopen, it will be by appointment only.
"We are still letting people in to file for emergency protective orders, interpersonal protective orders, and emergency custody orders," he continued, adding that individual judges will determine whether and how their cases are heard. "Some cases are being continued; some are being conducted via remote hearing."
