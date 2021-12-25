Citizens Community Foundation supports local nonprofits

Citizens National Bank has a philosophy of giving back to the community with our products and services, and perhaps most importantly, with donations. During the year, the bank and its employees give generously to causes close their heart, including schools, civic clubs, athletic teams, community events, etc. Sixteen years ago, the Citizens Community Foundation was developed to give back even more by making year end contributions to local nonprofits. The Foundation is controlled by a Board of Directors consisting of Happy Rakestraw, Steve Merrick and Clay Parker Davis. In 2021, the Citizens Community Foundation is donating to the following organizations: Rogers Scholars, Gods Food Pantry, Pulaski County Humane Society, Project 58:10, Somerset Christian School, SCC Share & Care, Hospice of Lake Cumberland, AIM Pregnancy Center, and the SCC Foundation.
Citizens National Bank opened its doors in 1920 on the square in Downtown Somerset, and has been serving here ever since. As a convenience to our customers, CNB has seven locations in Pulaski County, as well as one in Wayne County, Russell County and Jessamine County. The Board of Directors is comprised of the following, from left to right: Congressman Hal Rogers (Director Ameritus), Larry VanHook, Bob Harris, Happy Rakestraw, Ron Absher, Donald Bloomer, Steve Merrick, and Clay Parker Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.