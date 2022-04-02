Citizens National Bank announces promotion of Jonathan Goforth

Donald E. Bloomer, President and CEO of Citizens National Bank, announces the promotion of Jonathan Goforth to Senior Vice President/Credit Administrator.
"Citizens National Bank is happy to provide opportunities for employees who take the initiative and drive to promote self advancement. We take pride in promoting within our organization and feel it strengthens our management team," commented Bloomer.
Goforth has been employed with Citizens National Bank for seven years, but has been working in the banking industry for 25 years total. He started as a teller while working his way through college. During his career, he has served in several different banking positions, including Loan Clerk, Lender, Assistant COO, Auditor, Credit Analyst, and finally - Credit Administrator.
Jonathan is a graduate of Pulaski County High School. He attended Somerset Community College and graduated in 2001 from the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor's Degree in Finance. In 2021, he received his diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at LSU, which is an intense three-year program that provides courses covering all aspects of banking and economics. Jonathan is a graduate of the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Lake Cumberland Class of 2018. He's also an active participant in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series. He is married to Lynn Goforth, and they attend church at Floyd Switch Baptist Church in Eubank.
Citizens National Bank is a community-oriented, locally owned bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. CNB opened for business in 1920 and has ten locations: seven in Pulaski County, as well as in Wayne County, Russell County and Jessamine County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized service to its customers.
