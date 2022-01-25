Citizens National Bank appoints new branch advisory board member

Donald E. Bloomer, President and CEO of Citizens National Bank, announces the appointment of Dr. Shea Cheuvront to the Plaza Branch Advisory Board of Citizens National Bank.
Dr. Cheuvront is a Board Certified Endodontist & Owner of Lake Cumberland Endodontics in Somerset. He is a graduate of Somerset High School and Centre College as well as the University of Louisville School of Dentistry. He received his Certificate of Endodontics from the Louisville School of Dentistry's Endodontic Residency Program. Shea is a Diplomate of American Association of Endodontics and member of the American Dental Association (ADA) and South Kentucky Dental Society (SKDS). He is a volunteer coach for youth basketball and soccer, and is on the Somerset High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. Shea is married to Ashley Thompson Cheuvront, and together they have three children: Olivia Britton (9), Thompson (7), and Anderson (4). Ashley is the owner of the newest pharmacy in Nancy, Kentucky, called Thompson Drug.
Citizens National Bank is proud to have Dr. Cheuvront serve on the Plaza Branch Advisory Board and know he will be tremendous asset to the bank.
Citizens National Bank is a locally owned, community-oriented bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. It opened for business in 1920 and has ten locations: seven in Pulaski County, as well as in Wayne County, Russell County and Jessamine County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized service to its customers.
