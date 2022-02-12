Citizens National Bank appoints new branch advisory board member

Donald E. Bloomer, President and CEO of Citizens National Bank, announces the appointment of Mark Pilcher to the Waitsboro Branch Advisory Board of Citizens National Bank.
Mark is the owner of Diamond Design Jewelry in Somerset. He is a Master Jeweler with the Independent Jewelers Organization, a member of the Jewelers Board of Trade, as well as a SJTA Certified Jeweler. Mark is a member of the Somerset-Pulaski Co Chamber of Commerce and Somernites Cruise Corporate Sponsor. He is a founding member of the American Cancer Society fundraising event called Denim & Diamonds. Mark is a member of Family Worship Center and serves as the head of the security team. He is married to Lisa Picher.
Citizens National Bank is proud to have Mark serve on the Waitsboro Branch Advisory Board and know he will be tremendous asset to the bank.
Citizens National Bank is a locally owned, community-oriented bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. It opened for business in 1920 and has ten locations: seven in Pulaski County, as well as in Wayne County, Russell County and Jessamine County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized service to its customers.
