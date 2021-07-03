Citizens National Bank appoints new branch advisory board member

Donald E. Bloomer, President and CEO of Citizens National Bank, announces the appointment of Chris Pierce to the Nancy Branch Advisory Board of Citizens National Bank.
Chris is an Associate Professor at Somerset Community College and owner of Chris Pierce Farms. He is a 1998 graduate of Southwestern High School and went on to earn his Associates degree from SCC and Bachelor degree from the University of Kentucky. Chris is very involved in the agriculture community, serving on the Board of Directors for Pulaski County Farm Bureau and the Vision 100 Committee for KY Farm Bureau. He is also a Board Member for the Kentucky Corn Growers Association and Southern States Somerset Coop. Chris is married to Rebekah Price Pierce, and together they have four children: Riley (15), Colson (14), Flora Grace (11), and Stella Kate (7).
Citizens National Bank is proud to have Chris serve on the Nancy Branch Advisory Board and know he will be tremendous asset to the bank.
Citizens National Bank is a locally owned, community-oriented bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. It opened for business in 1920 and has ten locations: seven in Pulaski County, as well as in Wayne County, Russell County and Jessamine County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized service to its customers.
