Citizens National Bank appoints new branch advisory board member

Donald E. Bloomer, President and CEO of Citizens National Bank, announces the appointment of Mark Bullock to the Coffman Branch Advisory Board of Citizens National Bank.
Mark is the Manager of Branch Tool Inc. in Somerset, as well as his multigenerational family farm. He is a Deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church Somerset.
He is married to Joy Bullock and together they have two children - Drew & Holly.
Citizens National Bank is proud to have Mark serve on the Coffman Branch Advisory Board and know he will be tremendous asset to the bank.
Citizens National Bank is a locally owned, community-oriented bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. It opened for business in 1920 and has ten locations: seven in Pulaski County, as well as in Wayne County, Russell County and Jessamine County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized services to its customers.
