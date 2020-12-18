MONTICELLO, Ky. -- This week's regular monthly meeting of the Monticello City Council was history in the making. Before the second reading and vote on the alcohol beverage control ordinance, Mayor Tracie Sexton cleared the spectrum on any question marks regarding bars in the city, as she spoke on an issue defined as the "retail sale of liquor by the drink."
The mayor told of state regulations now in place that could allow an establishment to obtain a license through Frankfort - simply meaning that if establishments sidestep the city to get a license, there would be no 'local' governing body over the licensee.
By a 4-to-2 vote, the Monticello City Council approved the second reading of the City alcoholic beverage control ordinance at their regular session with members Lea Hammond, Allan Hopper, Knox Bertram and Cody Dishman voting in favor. Scott Gehring and Tim Pyles were opposed to the ordinance.
During a special-called meeting last Friday introducing the ordinance, Gehring told of numerous individuals reaching out on behalf of those attending church services. They were asking that churchgoers be given an opportunity to eat out with their families prior to alcohol being served on Sundays in local restaurants.
The alcohol beverage control ordinance now in place, sets regulatory licensing fees for the city and levies a five-percent tax on the gross sale of alcoholic beverages by the drink and on all package sales. The ordinance also allows Sunday package sales after 12 noon and 'by the drink' sales in restaurants Sundays after 2 p.m.
There will be a total of 23 types of city licenses available ranging in price from $100 to $3,000 dollars. All the licenses, except temporary licenses will begin on May 1 of any year and expire April 30 of the following year.
Even at a pro-rate, no license will be less than half the amount of a full fee for any annual license. The ordinance states that no licensee can enter into or begin operating any business for which a license is required, until their fee has been paid in full.
Fees paid to the ABC Administrator will be turned over to City Clerk Treasurer Greg Latham's office for deposit into a designated account. The City may use fees as permitted by law -- including but not limited to any cost of additional policing, regulatory or administrative expenses related to the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Before an application for a license will be considered, the applicant must publish a notice of its intent to apply for an ABC license in the newspaper used by the City for legal notices.
The City ABC Administrator may refuse to issue or renew a license for suspension or revocation of a city license, but the applicant may appeal the refusal to the State Board.
The City ordinance specifically states that no licensee can hire anyone who has been convicted of any felony within the last two years unless permitted by KRS 244.090(2). It also says no one under the age of 21 may possess alcoholic beverages or enter onto any licensed premises for the purpose of acquiring alcoholic beverages.
Mayor Sexton is expected to announce the appointment of the City ABC Administrator soon.
