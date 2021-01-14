The City of Monticello and Wayne County are working through procedures toward their ABC Administrators accepting applications for licenses to sell alcohol.
Wayne County Judge-Executive Mike Anderson said, "The ABC (Alcohol Beverage Control) office at the State level has to advertise first and they originally sent notice to The Outlook, not knowing the local newspaper had closed."
He told of ABC officials then sending the advertisement to the Clinton County News for publication in this Thursday's paper.
Monticello Mayor Tracie Sexton mentioned Friday that business owners also have to advertise in a newspaper declaring their intentions to apply for a license. Sexton said once the ABC office in Frankfort has advertised in the newspaper and business owners declare their intentions, the City has applications ready to begin the process. Barring any type of hold up, applications are expected to be accepted by City and County ABC Administrators as of Friday, January 15.
At least owners of four different businesses have already advertised their intentions to apply for licenses. AIM's Place LLC has declared its intentions to apply for a Retail Malt Beverage Package License. The license premises to be located at 8129 West High 90, Suite 1 in Monticello. The owner and president is Amie McWhorter of HWY 1009 North, Monticello.
Semi Crazy Liquors LLC also owned by McWhorter has declared intentions to apply for a Quota Retail Beverage Package License. The license premises at 8129 West Highway 90, Suite 2, Monticello.
Others declaring their intentions include Down Under Liquors LLC for a Quota Retail Beverage Package License, with the license premises to be located at 1133 South Main in Monticello. The owners are Tim Guffey of Albany and David Page of Burkesville.
Ha & Ji Inc of 2030 East Highway 90 has intentions of a Quota Retail Package, Sampling License and NQ Malt Beverage Package License. The business (Crown Wine and Spirits) to be licensed is located at 1290 West Columbia Avenue. The owner, principal officer and director, limited partner, member is Dharmeshkumar Patel.
Any person, association, corporation or body politic may protest the granting of any license by writing the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, 500, Mero St. 2 NE 33, Frankfort KY 40601-8400 within 30 days (KRS 243,430) of the date of legal publication.
