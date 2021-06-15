City revokes interlocal agreements, looks to compromise 

Somerset City Council has revoked their version of the city-county interlocal agreements, which was unanimously passed last meeting.
The three agreements are for the Occupational License Fee, Comprehensive Fire Protection Services and Insurance Premium Tax, which will expire this year. However, both the Pulaski County Fiscal Court and Somerset City Council approved different versions of said agreements last month with the two major contrasts involving how long the Occupational License and Fire Protection agreements will stay in place and whether the county must participate in the Tax Increment Financing district for the new Horse Soldier Bourbon development.
"We passed these interlocals with the intention that they would get passed but negotiations have continued, I would say unfortunately because I felt good about where things were, but there is always opportunity in struggle and challenge," said Mayor Alan Keck.
According to City Attorney John Adams, the city's proposed interlocal agreements were thus "rescinded, vacated and rendered a nullity" after the Fiscal Court failed to formally consider or vote on them in session, and informal negotiations have now continued.
These negotiations include a five-year extension on the Occupational License Fee in exchange for funding for EMS and SPEDA (Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority). While the county's previous version stated that this agreement would stay in place for 20 years unless both parties agreed to end it, the city's version stipulated that it was for 20 years, but after five years one party could withdraw so long as they gave a 180-day notice. This compromise would mean either party could withdraw now after 10 years.
"They're asking for long-term security and this will give them a bit more of that, but it will also give us the financial benefit that we talked about," said Keck. "There's been some verbal agreements on funding for EMS and SPEDA and those will now be a part of these agreements. That was really important that we have that."
It has become apparent that compromise must occur between the city and county in order to settle on a new interlocal agreement that will prove satisfactory for both the city and county.
"I was raised in the county and I'm proud of the county, but I'm also proud of the city," said City Councilmen Jim Mitchell. "I want to see us work this thing out and do what's good for both."
Keck is hopeful that progress will continue between both bodies of government as negotiations have resumed with the county.
"I think we have a new win-win on the table. It's been agreed on verbally," said Keck. "I believe that they're going to take action and do the right thing that's good for everybody. I hope that's the case next Tuesday."
Fiscal Court will be held next Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will likely discuss the progress of these interlocal agreements.
