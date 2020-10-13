Civil litigation over an accident that ultimately cost a deputy sheriff his job was dismissed last month.
According to online court records, attorneys for plaintiff Shane Branscum and defendant Michael "Scott" West filed an agreed order of dismissal -- often indicating a settlement has been reached -- which was granted by Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette on September 4.
Branscum filed suit last October just before West was indicted by the Pulaski County Grand Jury. West ultimately pleaded guilty to first offense DUI and two wanton endangerment counts last February in exchange for a two-year pretrial diversion.
The case involved a near head-on collision that occurred the night of April 10, 2019. Kentucky State Police reported at the time that West was in his sheriff's cruiser on Slate Branch Road (Ky. 1642) heading toward Ky. 914 when he struck a Ford F-150, which was pulling a trailer and was headed in the opposite direction. The truck's driver -- Shane Branscum, 40, of Somerset -- reportedly said he saw headlights in his lane of traffic, but didn't know it was a sheriff's deputy because the flashing lights weren't on.
At the time, West served as School Resource Officer for Southwestern High School. He had been with the sheriff's office since 2007. He retired on May 31, according to Sheriff Greg Speck, "in face of administrative charges through PCSO" following an internal affairs investigation the sheriff ordered upon learning alcohol had been involved.
The civil case had been on hold until the resolution of the criminal case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.