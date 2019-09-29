Clarence Floyd among Kentucky veterans honored with South Korean medal

Clarence Floyd, a local veteran of the South Korean War and chaplain for the American Legion Post 38, received word a few weeks ago that he is a recipient of the "Ambassador of Peace" medal, one many across Kentucky who was honored at a ceremony held in Frankfort on Sept. 20.
Unfortunately, Floyd was unable to attend the ceremony, but said that he has been told he will receive the award in the mail soon.
"I think it's an honor to receive it," Floyd said. "I appreciate any honor that South Korea and the U.S. gives me."
The medal is given to all Korean War veterans as a sign of appreciation from the South Korean Government.
The war was fought from 1950 to 1953, when the communist aligned government in the north clashed with anti-communist government leaders in the south.
U.S forces assisted the South Korean Army in protecting the southern nation from being overtaken.
Floyd has spoken often of his pride in having served in that war, and what being a part of the U.S. military means to him. He has used his many years of service in the American Legion to champion veterans causes - one of which can be seen daily throughout Pulaski County in the many "Veterans Only" parking spaces that have sprung up at local businesses.
Odie Ellis, a member of Post 38's Honor Guard, paid tribute to Floyd by saying, "Chaplain Floyd was a young man when he answered his country's call to serve, and he has remained in service to this great land and his fellow man in the many years since. Whether as a member of the Honor Guard for 16 years, 12 of which has been as Chaplain, or as a community-missionary through First Baptist Church (Main street) where he has been a member for over 40 years, Clearance Floyd stands as a perfect example of dedication and sacrifice to God and Country.
"Clarence works closely with the Veterans Administration, local Funeral Directors, and the American Legion to ensure that Pulaski County Veterans and their families are not only honored in death, but also receive much needed brotherly support in life.
"...At the end of every correspondence to Honor Guard members there is a salutation, 'thank you for all you do.' Well, Clarence, on behalf of the American Legion, the Republic of South Korea, and your Honor Guard Brothers and Sisters--thank you for all you do. Congratulations on this most deserved award."
Ellis reminded that any veteran who served from 1950 to 1955 may be eligible to receive this award. It can be awarded posthumously.
"Feel free to contact the American Legion Post 38 (Attention: Odie Ellis) for details," Ellis said.
