Clarence Floyd receives Ambassador for Peace medal

Clarence Floyd has been united with a medal he earned last month but was unable to receive in person.
The local veteran of the South Korean War was honored with other Korean War veterans from around the state in receiving the Ambassador for Peace award, handed out by the government of South Korea.
Unfortunately, due to prior commitments, Floyd was unable to attend the September 20th ceremony held in Frankfort. The medal was, therefore, sent to him by mail.
Along with the award is a proclamation stating, "It is a great honor and pleasure to express the everlasting gratitude of the Republic of Korea and our people for the service you and your countrymen have performed in restoring and preserving our freedom and democracy."
Any veteran who served from 1950 to 1955 may be eligible to receive the medal. It can be awarded posthumously.
Anyone with questions about eligibility and how to apply can contact the local American Legion Post 38 (Attention Odie Ellis) for more information.
