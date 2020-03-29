Clark County woman arrested in connection to Friday shooting

A Clark County woman was arrested Saturday night in connection to a shooting reported Friday afternoon.
Jayme Danielle Barker, 34, of Winchester, is charged with Kidnapping, first-degree Assault, and Tampering with Physical Evidence in connection to the shooting of Jermaine Bennett, Jr., also from Winchester.
According to Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck, deputies responded with Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and Nancy Volunteer Fire Department at around 2:15 p.m. Friday to the report of a gunshot victim on Brock Road.
The victim was located and identified as Bennett, who had been shot in the leg and had zip ties around a wrist and an ankle. He was flown by Air Methods to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington for treatment of his injuries. The Sheriff’s Office contacted the UK Police Department to contact the victim at the hospital and further assist in the investigation.
Barker, according to PCSO, was quickly identified as a suspect but her whereabouts were unknown. She was thought to be within the Somerset city limits at the time, so Somerset Police Department was called in to assist with the investigation. SPD immediately responded with two detectives sent to the Sheriff’s Office and other officers sent to a location where Barker may have possibly been. She was not there at that time.
Working together, PCSO and SPD located Barker around 9 p.m. Saturday night. She was taken into custody and later charged with kidnapping, assault and tampering. She was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center at 12:31 a.m. Sunday morning.
The case remains under investigation by Detective Todd Wilson with the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division and Detectives with the Somerset Police Department.
