It's often thought that when starting a new business, you have to climb your way to the top.
But at Clym, that's the whole point.
Located on Jessie Lane, just off the Ky. 914 eastern bypass, Clym brings the thrill of indoor rock climbing to Somerset -- a pastime that's about exercise, fun, and pushing past the boundaries of one's fear.
Take Jimbo Hawkins, one of Clym's owners along with Josh Haynes and Cameron Nave -- yes, the same Cameron Nave who participated on the NBC series "American Ninja Warrior." The first time he did it, he didn't exactly take to climbing like a duck to water.
"I personally was terrified of heights when I started," said Hawkins, more used to rolling on the ground as part of Skate Southern Kentucky, a local organization dedicated to promoting skateboarding.
"It's more of a mental thing; you have to get up on the wall and experience it," he added. "... (Climbing) really helped me conquer that fear. It's natural once you're 660 feet up in the air that you should be like, 'There are dangers here,' but once you learn to trust the equipment, and trust your own abilities ... you can get past that natural fear."
Clym -- which invites locals to "clym the Cumberlands" -- brings to Somerset something people like Hawkins had to go elsewhere to find previously.
"My friends and I had been climbing for a couple of years," said Hawkins. "We had a built who built a (climbing wall) in his garage, then we started going to a larger one in Lexington. We saw a need for something alternative to do here, not just for adults but kids. Somerset is a growing place, and there's not much of anything to do, so it seemed right."
Clym opened in December and has gotten plenty of good buzz so far -- "We haven't had anyone say they've had a bad experience yet," said Hawkins. Walk in and you'll first notice the large bouldering wall which stretches all the way down the wall from one end of the structure to the other, with lots of colorful climbing holds in different routes.
There's also a room dedicated to kids that has a little more elementary climbing in it and other equipment for activities like parkour, such as a warped wall and a rope climbing course.
"It's like an actual ninja warrior course," said Hawkins. "... That's right up (Nave's) alley."
Of course, all the proper safety precautions and equipment is in place to prevent the fun from turning dangerous.
"It's built to all the specs," said Hawkins. "We've got a bouldering pad underneath. You could take a fall from the top of the wall and be absolutely fine."
More than all that, Clym is also a social and informational hub for those who enjoy physical and outdoor recreational activities in general -- located as it is in the middle of an area that Hawkins considers a bit of a hidden gem for climbing.
"We live in one of the best rock climbing areas in the U.S.," said Hawkins. "We're close to Red River Gorge (which is known for climbing and outdoor recreation), but Pulaski County itself has a tone of outdoor rock climbing. Unless you already knew it was there, you would not know. It's not commercialized like the Gorge is, but we have as much rock climbing here as the Gorge. There are tons of developed out Ky. 80, a ton in McCreary County. We're just in the center of a lot of awesome activities."
Yet, he added, "there's not anywhere to go to get information about that, or to meet new people (into those activities)." And that's part of what Clym offers -- a chance to make those connections.
"It's not just climbing. If you want to get into kayaking or mountain biking or any of those alternative forms of outdoor activities, the gym kind of draws that demographic of person and you can come and meet here," he said. "A lot of guys come and go kayaking from here, or meet and go mountain biking. It's not just about the climbing, it's more about the community that needs to be built."
Indeed, there is a wealth of fitness-related information to share in the Clym community. A weekly yoga class is offered, a core strengthening class with plans to be bi-weekly, and the most recent addition is a nutrition class, that Hawkins hopes develops the demand to be held regularly. And for many, Clym may offer a more engaging alternative to the treadmill.
"I cant keep myself going to the gym," said Hawkins, "but I can see myself going to this and staying fit and healthy."
To learn more, visit clymthecumberlands.com or call (606) 774-0019.
Clym is looking to help the people of Pulaski County rise higher -- whether they're experienced climbers or just looking for something new and different.
"(I'd advise people) to try it out," he said. "(Our goal is) to give as much knowledge as you can and be as friendly and welcoming as you can be."
