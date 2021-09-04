CNB promotes Faulkner to branch manager

Citizens National Bank is excited to announce Carlee Faulkner has been promoted to Science Hill Branch Manager. Carlee has been employed with Citizens National Bank for nearly four years. She started her career in banking as a teller at the Main Office in Downtown Somerset and was then promoted to Customer Service Representative. For the past couple of years, Carlee has served as the CSR at the Plaza Branch. In May 2021, she was officially promoted to Science Hill Branch Manager.
Carlee is a lifelong resident of Science Hill and graduate of Pulaski County High School. She earned her Associates Degree with an emphasis in Accounting at Somerset Community College. Carlee furthered her education at the University of the Cumberlands, earning a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration. Carlee is very passionate about ministry outreach, and serves as Treasurer and Team Member for Crown Missions Inc. She is also a volunteer for Celebrate Recovery and Look to the Nations. She is married to James "Caleb" Faulkner and together they have one daughter - Eleanor.
"Citizens National Bank is excited to have Carlee serve in this new role as Science Hill Branch Manager. Through hard work and perseverance, she has earned her new title and will be an effective leader of this branch," adds Don Bloomer, President & CEO.
Citizens National Bank is a locally owned, community-oriented bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. It opened for business in 1920 and has ten locations: seven in Pulaski County, as well as in Wayne County, Russell County and Jessamine County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized service to its customers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.