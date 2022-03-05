CNB promotes Keeney to branch manager

Citizens National Bank is excited to announce Taran Keeney has been promoted to Waitsboro Branch Manager. Taran has been employed with Citizens National Bank for nearly seven years. Her career at CNB began in the loan operations department at the Main Office in Downtown Somerset. She reviewed insurance first, and then quickly started processing loans for the consumer and commercial real estate customers. In November 2021, she was officially promoted to Waitsboro Branch Manager.
Taran was born and raised in Laurel County and is a graduate of South Laurel High School. She earned her Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from the University of the Cumberlands. She is married to Craig Keeney, and together they have four children - Bryson (14), Isaiah (11), Kennedy (10) and Kingston (3). In her free time, you can find Taran in a gymnasium or at the baseball field watching her kids play sports.
"Citizens National Bank is excited to have Taran serve in this new role as Waitsboro Branch Manager. Through hard work and perseverance, she has earned her new title and will be an effective leader of this branch," adds Don Bloomer, President & CEO.
Citizens National Bank is a locally owned, community-oriented bank headquartered in Somerset, Kentucky. It opened for business in 1920 and has ten locations: seven in Pulaski County, as well as in Wayne County, Russell County and Jessamine County. The employees of Citizens National Bank are dedicated to providing the highest quality, personalized service to its customers.
