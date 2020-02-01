The most unexpected thing one might notice when visiting Coe's Steak House is that, despite the name of the restaurant, there is very little steak on the menu. Instead, there's seafood. A lot of it.
"It's always been kind of a running joke," said owner Gerald Coe.
Make no mistake though, food pulled out of the water is serious business here. And Coe's -- as it's been known since about 2010, when the "Steak House" part of the name was fittingly de-emphasized (though it's still on Facebook that way) -- has been doing it as well as anyone on Lake Cumberland for nearly half a century.
Coe's, located in Russell Springs at on Lakeway Drive, a mere drive of 20 miles or so for folks in the western Pulaski community of Nancy, was started by the late George and Geneva Coe in 1972. George had been the head chef for the facilities at Lake Cumberland State Park in Russell County, but eventually wanted to go out on his own, son Gerald Coe told the Commonwealth Journal.
Thus began Coe's Steak House. And the idea really was to feature the steak in the beginning.
"But within about two or three years, the fish took over," said Coe, who took over for his parents about 15 years ago. "We've just not bothered to change (the name)."
Why mess with something that works? The restaurant has been a staple of the Russell Springs community throughout its existence, and is plenty popular with Pulaskians as well.
"We get a ton of people from Somerset," said Coe. "It's daily."
Another interesting tidbit about those early days: While catfish is the star of the show at Coe's now, at first, it was locally-caught perch. That's back when, as the Coe's menu proudly states, the owners started out "in a single dining room restaurant with one deep fryer and nine coffee cups" in the whole place.
"They switched to catfish in 1979," said Coe. "They were just trying to see what people liked the best, and everybody fell in love with it. The rest is history."
If you don't like fish, there are indeed a few steak options on the menu -- if you aren't sure the hamburger steak will fill you up, there's always the 16-ounce ribeye. The tenderloin is a personal favorite of Coe's himself, cooked in nostalgia. There's also country ham, grilled chicken, chicken tenders and a roast beef Manhattan. There are also daily specials which are popular options for the restaurant's regulars.
The catfish comes in portions of three, four or five pieces, as well as the smaller catfish bites. If catfish isn't your thing, shrimp (both popcorn and grilled), oysters, frog legs, and salmon croquettes are all on the menu as well, along with appetizers like fried pickles and breaded mushrooms.
"We deep-fry (the catfish) like we have for 45 years," said Coe. "It's all fixed the same way, just cut up differently."
And the customers love it, said Coe -- that's why they keep coming back.
"So many of the regulars, we know them by their face," he said. "They're here every weekend, so that tells you that they like it."
So do plenty of others. A couple of years ago, the Kentucky Department of Tourism selected Coe's as a representative of the "Southern Shores District" of the state to feature in a special promotional video. Coe's has also been mentioned in several books about dining options across the Bluegrass.
Coe grew up in the restaurant -- it was around four years before he was -- and worked there off and on when he was younger. Now that it's his, he's proud to carry on his parents' Lake Cumberland-area legacy, a personal investment made clear by the array of family photos lining the wall seen when one enters.
"It's kind of like home," he said. "It's enjoyable that they did it and I get to do it.
"I always tried to tell everybody, I don't want it to be like going to a restaurant," he added. "I want it to be like you're coming to the kitchen table in my house and eating. We want you to feel like it's home and it's your family."
