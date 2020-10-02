Coffey appealing parole board decision

The case of Jeffrey Brian Coffey -- sentenced in 1997 to life without the possibility of of parole for 25 years in the August 1995 murders of teenagers Taiann Wilson and Matthew Coomer -- is continuing as Coffey has sued the commonwealth to overturn a vote by the Kentucky Parole Board that he should serve out his sentence.
Now 50, Coffey was only 25 on August 31, 1995, when he shot and killed Matthew, 17, in the chest and then proceeded to stab Taiann, 15, well over 100 times before leaving her lying in the House Fork Creek near Tick Ridge in western Pulaski County. The teens were on their first date that Labor Day weekend.
Coffey's case was reviewed by the parole board for the first time in June. Not only was his petition denied, but members recommended that Coffey should serve out the rest of his life sentence for the murders. He is currently lodged at the Lee Adjustment Center in Beattyville.
On August 3, Coffey filed a civil lawsuit in Franklin Circuit Court against the Kentucky Parole Board -- arguing that the "serve out" unjustly changed his sentence to life without the possibility of parole. Because that wasn't codified until 1998, Coffey argues that life without the possibility of parole can't be applied to him retroactively. He further asserts that he has the right to parole review every four years (the tenure of board members).
Justice and Public Safety Cabinet attorney Angela Dunham filed a motion to dismiss the case on behalf of the commonwealth and parole board last week.
"Kentucky Courts have consistently held that the right to parole is not constitutionally guaranteed and that the granting of parole is a discretionary act of the Kentucky Parole Board," Dunham wrote. "There is no inherent right to be released before the expiration of a valid sentence so the issuance of a serve out is not a violation of Petitioner's rights."
Dunham countered the argument that Coffey's case should be reviewed every four years by noting the statute allows board members to issue deferments of over five years and 10 years in life cases.
The case has been assigned to Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas D. Wingate, who has yet to rule on the commonwealth's motion. No hearings have been scheduled either.
