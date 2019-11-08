Pulaski countians may get their first taste of accumulating snow next week and temperatures may fall into the teens giving the Lake Cumberland area its first hard freeze of this mid-autumn.
This area has seen several light to moderate frosts this fall, but so far there hasn't been a hard freeze with temperatures in the low 20s or below. Many areas, especially close the lake, have not seen much frost kill because heavy fogs develop during early mornings and raise near-ground temperature several degrees.
But January-like cold is approaching from the Arctic. After a cold Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to rebound to the 50s and low 60s, making for a pleasant weekend. However, pleasamt conditions this weekend are not to last as a northern stream trough begins to dig southward across the northern Rockies by Sunday night. The trough will continue to dig southward through Monday before crossing East Kentucky late Monday and Monday night with a strong cold front pushing south across the region.
A period of precipitation will begin late Monday and Monday night. A surface low is
forecast to develop near Eastern Kentucky before tracking northeast into New England.
A secondary low may develop to our southeast in the vicinity of northern Georgia and this could help enhance precipitation amounts across East Kentucky Monday
night into early Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. With plenty of cold air in place north of the front there should be a transition from rain over to snow overnight Monday. Timing of the changeover is still in flux as models differ slightly on the strength of the low to our south. However, confidence has increased that we could see our first accumulating snow event of the season, the Weather Service said.
Snow showers/flurries may continue through Tuesday night and perhaps even into Wednesday morning before the trough finally starts to weaken and fade across the area. This prolonged period of light snow showers could add some additional light snow accumulations from Tuesday into Tuesday night, especially in the higher terrain of Southeast Kentucky.
Beyond Wednesday, temperatures will rebound to some degree, but exactly how
much is yet to be seen, concluded the National Weather Service.
