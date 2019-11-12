Columbia man sentenced to 3 years on weapons charge

An Adair County man was sentenced to three years earlier this month for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Joshua Aaron Akin, 30, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to the amended charge last month in exchange for prosecutors dismissing a Possession of Defaced Firearm count and the recommendation of a three-year sentence.
On November 1, Pulaski Circuit Judge David Tapp imposed that sentence -- rejecting a request to consider probation given that four of Akin's five previous felony charges would be considered violent offenses. The judge told Akin he should consider the prison sentence a gift.
The firearm possession charged stemmed from an arrest last May 3. At that time, Akin was arrested with a Somerset woman by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) in connection to a report that they held another man against his will for several hours and took his vehicle.
Akin was charged with first-degree Robbery, Kidnapping (With Serious Physical Injury), Possession of a Defaced Firearm, first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.
The woman was charged with Complicity to commit robbery and kidnapping, Possession of a Defaced Firearm, and first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance. Her complicity charges were ultimately dismissed less than two weeks later at the district court level and she wasn't indicted on the remaining charges.
The kidnapping charge against Akin was also dismissed at the district level and the grand jury declined to indict him in July on either first-degree robbery or trafficking in meth. Grand jurors did charge him last July with Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Possession of a Defaced Firearm.
At press time, Akin remained lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
