The commissioner in the matter concerning Pulaski County Circuit Clerk J.S. Flynn has recommended that Flynn be removed from his office by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Special Commissioner Jean Chenault Logue wrote in her conclusion that special advocates with the state Attorney General’s Office “proved by clear and convincing evidence Flynn is unfit to perform the duties of Pulaski Circuit Court Clerk and good cause exists for Flynn’s removal.”
The Supreme Court has the option of whether or not to follow Commissioner Logue’s recommendation.
Flynn was placed on paid leave by then-Chief Justice John D. Minton, Jr. in March 2022 after a complaint concerning Flynn’s conduct was received by court officials.
A hearing in the matter took place in May of this year.
That hearing considered evidence both for and against the grounds of removal that were brought against Flynn: Hostile work environment, quid pro quo harassment, failure to preform duties with courtesy and respect, and conflict of interest.
The Pulaski Circuit Clerk’s office is currently being run by special appointee Adair County Circuit Court Clerk Dennis Loy.
More information will be available in the Tuesday edition of the Commonwealth Journal.
