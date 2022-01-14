Committee named for magisterial redistricting

The General Assembly's efforts for Congressional, State Senate and House redistricting may have dominated Kentucky news over the last week, but Pulaski Countians are also due for new boundaries in accordance with the 2020 U.S. Census.
During Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates approved Judge-Executive Steve Kelley's recommendations for the local redistricting committee.
"Every 10 years when the Census comes out, we're required to look at the Census report and redistrict our districts here in Pulaski County," Kelley explained. "Because of Covid last year, the deadline was pushed out, so we're now faced with getting that started."
The committee will be chaired by Rick Barker, a local realtor who also chaired the committee working from the 2010 census. Other members include Assistant 911 Director Becki Childers, Detention Center Sergeant Rod Dick and RidgeNet co-owner Alex Wilson.
The committee will be charged with developing a redistricting plan, which would then be presented to Pulaski County Fiscal Court for final approval.
The court established another committee to review bids for a new building to replace the headquarters for the Somerset-Pulaski Special Response Team (SRT) after a devastating fire last April. The committee is comprised of County Attorney Martin Hatfield, County Treasurer Joan Isaacs, a Deco Architects representative, SRT Chief Doug Baker, Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price and 5th District Magistrate Mike Strunk.
According to Price, the two bids received are relatively close to each other but came in approximately twice as much as the insurance payment for replacement.
"We in turn have submitted that paperwork to our insurance company," the deputy judge said. "They have to go back through it to see why it's double the cost."
In other business, the court:
• approved advertising for radio bids for SRT's communications truck.
• approved advertising for bids for EMS equipment which can be payed for using ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding.
• approved advertising for bids for 12 SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) units for Haynes Knob Volunteer Fire Department along with 24 bottles of air.
• approved a $9,440 service agreement -- up $1,120 from last year -- with ProAir Midwest to provide maintenance and sampling for eight fire departments.
• approved the hiring of Levi Johnson, John Mounce and Alex Miller as part-time personnel at the Pulaski County Recycling Center.
• approved Steve Burton to fill the unexpired term of Claude Acton, who recently passed away, on the Woodstock Community Center board through 2024.
• approved the reappointment of Randall Wilson for a four-year term to the Western Pulaski Water District board.
• approved the following fund transfers -- $300,000 from General Fund to 911; $350,000 between two Road Fund accounts; $400,000 from General Fund to Road Fund; $300,000 from Occupation Tax Fund to General Fund; $200,000 from Fire Fund to General Fund.
• heard the first reading of the Administrative Code Ordinance, which is annually updated and will be advertised for a second reading and vote tentatively planned for January 25.
• established committees to consider the inclusion of Wallace Lane, Lake Ridge Road (both in District 5) and Christopher Lane (District 1) into the county road inventory.
The meeting closed with a 45-minute executive session to discuss personnel and property acquisition. Once Fiscal Court reconvened, no action was taken regarding property but the court voted to terminate Jenny Frank from the 911 dispatch center -- citing policy violation.
The next meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court is scheduled for 10 a.m. on January 25.
