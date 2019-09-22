Commonwealth Journal

Congressman Hal Rogers has long been a supporter of our first responders.
And let's face it, it's good top have a legislator with clout in your corner.
Last week, Rogers helped secure nearly $650,000 in federal funding for fire safety in Pulaski County.
The first bit of good news came in the form of a $430,000 FEMA grant that will allow the Somerset Fire Department to hire four new full-time firefighters. With more trained firefighters, that means the city will be better protected.
"This is great news for the people of Somerset! Not only will additional firefighters help protect homes and businesses, but it could also improve the city's insurance rating, which will result in lower insurance premiums and more money saved," said Congressman Rogers.
The addition of professionally trained firefighters will allow the Somerset Fire Department to respond to emergency situations with three engines when necessary. Additional staff will help the department move toward its goal of meeting top federal recommendations for structure fire response.
"We are always looking for opportunities to make Somerset and Pulaski County a better place to live. We believe this grant will greatly increase our emergency response capability and provide our citizens with safer and more efficient fire and rescue services," said Somerset Fire Chief Tyler Jasper. "I appreciate Congressman Rogers' support for our application and helping us compete at the federal level."
Then, on the heels of the Somerset grant, came news that the Ferguson Volunteer Fire Department had received a $200,000 grant that will allow them to purchase 28 new breathing devices and much-needed training material for their volunteers.
"We are grateful for this grant award. Without this funding, it would be nearly impossible to afford the vital training equipment and safety gear necessary for our firefighters. This equipment will improve our effectiveness during emergency situations in Pulaski County, while also keeping our volunteers safe," said Tim Ferrell, Ferguson Fire Chief.
Our first responders need federal support to keep these agencies running at peak efficiency.
We all should be thankful that a guy like Hal Rogers, who has his hands on the purse strings as a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, can provide some assistance to these brave men and women who protect Pulaski County.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Michael McCleery, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis, Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Production; and Chris Harris, Staff Writer.
