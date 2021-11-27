Commonwealth's Attorney announces resolutions of criminal cases for November

Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton has announced resolutions via sentencings or changes in plea for several local criminal cases for the month of November.
Donna K. Barnes, 39, of Somerset, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in prison for complicity to felony theft; possession of Fentanyl; and trafficking in methamphetamine. In October 2020, Barnes was linked by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office to the theft of items from a parked bucket truck on Jennings Lane. Last March, the Somerset Police Department responded to an overdose on Cotter Avenue. During the investigation, Barnes was found to be in possession of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine, the latter being possessed with the intent to traffic.
Alexis Chasteen, 27, of Mt. Vernon, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison for the felony offenses of theft by unlawful taking and first-degree criminal mischief. In June, an SPD investigation linked Chasteen to the theft of a catalytic converter cut out of a Honda CR-V parked at H.T. Hackney. The value of the catalytic converter and the damage to the vehicle both exceeded $1,000.
William Matthew Dalton, 52, of Somerset, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree Assault. On June 18, 2020, in response to a call that a female had been locked out of her residence by her boyfriend, Pulaski County Sheriff's deputies encountered the Dalton, who got into an altercation with three deputies as they tried to assist the woman. Two of the deputies received cuts to their arms during the event. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jake Johnson is recommending two years in prison. Final sentencing was set for January 20, 2022.
Dustin Tucker, 33, of Somerset, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison for first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Last April, SPD arrested Tucker on unrelated active warrants while seen standing outside the library at 1:30 a.m. He was found to have methamphetamine on his possession.
Waylon L. Polston, 36, of Somerset, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison for the offense of first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Last March, the Somerset Police Department responded to a public intoxication complaint at the Valero Gas Station on Monticello Street. During an arrest for that charge, Polston was found to have methamphetamine on his person.
Larry Pyles, 32, of Monticello, was imprisoned for two years following the revocation of his probation. Pyles was originally convicted of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and placed on probation.
Melinda Sievers, 43, of Somerset, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and felony bail jumping. In December 2019 and January 2020, Sievers sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant with the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force. Sievers was also found to be in possession of controlled substances in April 2021, August 2020, and in June 2020 (with that methamphetamine being possessed with the intent to traffic). Finally in June of this year, Sievers failed to appear for court -- resulting the bail jumping charge. Sievers was sentenced to three years in prison for these offenses.
Rhonda G. Shadoan, 48, of Somerset, was sentenced to four years in prison for the offense of felony receiving stolen property and felony bail jumping. In June 2018, Shadoan pawned stolen rings at Dan's Pawn Shop. She pleaded guilty in April 2019 and never reappeared for sentencing. She was later indicted for felony bail jumping. Shadoan was arrested on a shoplifting charge at Walmart in September 2021 - which brought her back into custody. Shadoan pleaded guilty to the bail jumping charge and was sentenced to a total of four years in prison.
Randy G. Brumley, 35, of Somerset, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years in prison for first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (under 2 grams). Last May, Brumley was pulled over by SPD. During the traffic stop, Brumley was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. Based on the quantity and circumstances, the drugs were deemed to be possessed for trafficking.
Carl Edward Dowell, 37, of Tateville, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in prison for felony theft by unlawful taking. In April 2020, PCSO responded to a trailer theft complaint. Subsequent investigation revealed that Dowell stole a pull-behind trailer from a residence on Pine Tree Drive in Burnside.
Ronnie Fry, 49, of Nancy, pleaded guilty to a count of felon in possession of a firearm and four counts of second-degree wanton endangerment. In March 2019, Fry - previously convicted of a felon - went to his workplace and waved a firearm about -- pointing it at people. Although the gun was never recovered, PCSO recovered incriminating video as well as .380 shells. However, the gun was luckily never discharged, according to Commonwealth's Attorney Dalton, who is recommending Fry serve four years in prison. Sentencing has been set for January 7, 2022.
Luther Fugate, 51, of Waynesburg was sentenced to four years in prison for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. In December 2018, during a traffic stop on Ky. 1247, the Kentucky State Police found Fugate in possession of methamphetamine. In August 2019, at a traffic stop at the intersection of Puncheon Creek Road and Ky. 635, PCSO found Fugate to be in possession of methamphetamine. In this instance, there was evidence which indicated Fugate possessed those narcotics with the intent to traffic.
Troy Huff, 58, of Somerset, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of trafficking in a controlled substance. In April 2019, the Somerset Police Department conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Adams Street and US 27. During the stop, officers found methamphetamine and evidence which indicates that the narcotics were possessed for trafficking. Then last February, PCSO found the Huff sitting in a vehicle parked on Waitsboro Boat Ramp while in possession of methamphetamine. The sentencing recommendation was three years in prison. Final sentencing was set for January 5, 2022.
Marissa Keith, 29, of Somerset, was imprisoned for three years following the voiding of her pretrial diversion. Keith was on diversion for two counts of felony possession of controlled substance. Keith was revoked from diversion for failure to comply with the requirements of Drug Court.
Samantha Koger, 36, of Somerset, was imprisoned for four years following the revocation of her probation. Koger was on probation for felony possession of controlled substance and felony theft of services. Koger was revoked for a variety of violations including failure to report to her probation officer.
Sheena Stoker, 37, of Somerset, was imprisoned for three years following revocation of her probation. Stoker had been on probation for felony possession of methamphetamine. Stoker, having been offered multiple treatments plans, was revoked following her failure to report to treatment or return to her probation officer.
Zachary York, 31, of Somerset, was sentenced to three years in prison for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and first-degree bail jumping. In July, PCSO found methamphetamine on York's person upon encountering him during a prowler complaint. York would later miss a court date, leading to the bail jumping charge.
The cases were resolved in Pulaski Circuit Court during hearings conducted on November 18 and 19.
