A shake up in the local legal community is afoot.
Following the announcement that Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette is retiring as of March 16 comes news that Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery has already retired.
Montgomery's tenure as the lead prosecutor for the 28th Judicial Circuit ended last week, on February 28 after nearly 23 years. He was first appointed in August 1998 to serve as Commonwealth's Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties before winning election to the post in 2000.
Prior to that, Montgomery served in the United States Air Force as a JAG (Judge Advocate General) officer from 1990 to 1994 before joining the Kentucky Retirement Systems. He came home to Somerset as an Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in January 1996. In all, he's been in public service for 30 years.
That certainly would qualify as a factor for retirement but retirement today doesn't have the same "gold watch and rocking chair" connotation it had in years past. Montgomery wants to take his decades of experience to the next level -- by running for the judgeship Burdette is vacating in the 28th Judicial Circuit, Division II.
Like all judicial offices, including Commonwealth's Attorney, the Division II judgeship would have been included in the 2022 election cycle regardless. With both Burdette and Montgomery now retiring, their respective offices come open for gubernatorial appointment. Montgomery confirmed he's submitted his name to be considered for appointment to the bench.
"My whole career I've been in the courtroom," Montgomery said. "I probably have as much courtroom experience as anybody; that's all I've ever done.…I think that experience would help me be a better judge."
But to run for a new office, Montgomery knew he had to step down from the one he held -- what had been his "dream job" for so long.
"It's been a great job but you can't really run for [another] office and be a prosecutor," he explained. "Being Commonwealth's Attorney is a full-time job.…If I were running for judge, I couldn't really sit down with the victims for a murder case and see it through like I always have.
"You get really close to the families," Montgomery continued, adding that death penalty cases in particular require a couple years worth of attention and the COVID-19 pandemic has only slowed the system down.
Montgomery is also close to his now-former staff, whom he called the best in the state. He noted that Chief Paralegal Stacy Wesley joined the office just a week from his start date in 1996.
"She's been with me for every trial," he said. "For 25 years, we've worked hand in hand."
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton and investigator David Guffey have each worked with the office for over 20 years and paralegal VeAnna Roberts is a 17-year veteran.
"I had enough time in to retire two or three years ago," Montgomery said, "but we really are like family. The hardest thing will be leaving them as well as the rest of my staff. I couldn't have done it without them."
Montgomery also expressed appreciation for the citizens Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties in making him the circuit's longest-serving Commonwealth's Attorney.
A career in law was almost a given for Montgomery. The son of Joseph Allen and Norma Jean Montgomery, his father was a lawyer -- serving as Pulaski County Attorney for two terms in the 1960s.
"I just grew up with it," Montgomery said. "I decided when I got out of high school, I was going to go to law school."
Montgomery is father to two children: Devin attends pharmacy school and Aidan is in college. His siblings Joe Allen Montgomery Jr. and Jody Winchester also make their homes in Somerset.
