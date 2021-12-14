Community rallies support for western Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

Local leaders are offering words of support after devastating tornadoes and storms swept through western Kentucky Friday night.
Kentucky was the worst hit by far in the cluster of twisters across several states in the South and Midwest, with at least five tornadoes touching down in the commonwealth. At least 74 Kentuckians in eight counties have died so far, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Some of the hardest-hit towns include Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Bowling Green.
President Joe Biden has declared that a major disaster exists in Kentucky and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected. The declaration makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties.
"We are praying for our neighbors in Western Kentucky…," Congressman Hal Rogers stated Saturday via Facebook. "I stand ready to assist our fellow Kentuckians in any way possible. May God be with our search and rescue teams and storm victims in the days ahead."
"I join everyone across Kentucky in praying for those affected by the tragedy in west Kentucky," Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said. "We will be in communication with leaders on the ground on how we can best help. I have heard from so many who want to contribute and we will coordinate those efforts to maximize benefit. For now, pray earnestly for those who have lost loved ones."
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley added to the call for prayers. "God, please shower your grace and love on those affected, and show us how we can be used to help them," he stated.
Several local organizations are already in the process of gathering donations for the storm victims.
Local school districts are partnering with Kentucky Educational Development Corporation and other Eastern Kentucky School districts in "Stuff the Bus" toy and supply drives. The donations will be caravanned over on Monday, December 20.
For the Pulaski County School District, donations of toys and supplies may be dropped off this week at any Pulaski County school or the Pulaski County Central Office as well as Citizens Bank located at 1850 US 27 (close to Domino's Pizza).
Donations of clothing, household items, new toys, nonperishable food items, school supplies, toiletries, and water will also be accepted at the Somerset Board of Education through 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Kentucky National Guard is hosting a two-day drive for planned delivery of items on Thursday, according to SFC David Hall. The Guard will be collecting toys, books, clothes, food and water, baby supplies, and pet food at Kroger Marketplace on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; the National Guard Armory on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon; then Walmart on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Good Samaritan Thrift Store will be accepting donations of duct tape, tarps, totes, diapers, wipes, phone chargers, chain saws and tools through Friday at 12 noon. Donations may also be dropped off at Windows of Discovery and Barnesburg Baptist Church.
The KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew has partnered with the Central Kentucky Jeep Crew from Lexington to deliver donations on Sunday. Locally, donations can be dropped off at LINE-X of Somerset.
Another coalition of businesses, agencies and churches are collecting new socks and undergarments, blankets, pillows, towels, sheets, coats, warm clothes, shoes, toiletry items, food and water for two box trucks that will be delivering to western Kentucky on Thursday. Donations can be dropped off at any of the following locations: ProTrade Hardware, Outcrop Equipment Sales & Rental, Pulaski County Clerk's Office (downtown branch, mall branch, and courthouse), Hall's Pawn Shop, The Bridge Community Fellowship, Five Star Title Company and Southern Title.
State officials are also urging the public to give blood. "We were already pretty short with COVID out there," Gov. Beshear said Saturday. "We're going to have a lot of deaths, but we are also going to have a lot of injuries."
For anyone wishing to make a financial contribution, the state's Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is now live at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.
