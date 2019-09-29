The Pulaski County Detention Center has always operated on a tight budget and never more so than this year.
In the six months that Richard Allen has been volunteering as PCDC Chaplain, the inmate population has consistently topped 400 -- often averaging around 425. The highest number so far for the 213-bed facility has been 464.
"We completely ran out of materials about two weeks ago," Allen explained. "We ran out of materials because we have so many inmates coming and going."
With no money in the jail's budget for religious materials and said materials being in increasingly short supply (particularly for some faiths which are recognized by the Department of Corrections but not commonly practiced), the chaplain issued a plea over social media. What happened next was beyond what he had prayed for.
"Churches started calling here [the jail]," Allen said, adding that Protestant, Catholic, Muslim and Jewish congregations have all contributed. "If the pastors knew me, they were calling me.
"I just put something out on Facebook about helping if you could do so….There have been so many replies."
Also responding were several students from Southwestern High School, where Allen teaches Spanish. Before reading materials can be distributed to the inmates, they have to meet safety criteria. Volunteers from the National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and JROTC have stepped up to prepare the items -- removing anything that could be considered contraband, such as staples.
"We've got some really good kids," Allen said, saying that many saw the Facebook post and shared it with their churches.
Some students are logging community service hours while other simply want to help. The volunteers come in either during Allen's planning period or after school.
"It's so time consuming," Allen said of the removal process, "especially when you've got hundreds and hundreds of inmates.…I think it's neat that the kids are willing to do it and all the local churches are willing to pitch in and help. There's no way I could purchase all this or do all this on my own."
So far Allen has been given 700 Bibles -- of which he's already passed out nearly 200 -- and more are coming in. In addition to local churches and groups, there have been responses from Indiana and Frankfort. He believes the effort will be an ongoing one.
Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum said the response has been heartening to see. "That just shows you the commitment the people of Pulaski County have," he said. "You hear a lot of negative stories when it comes sometimes to detention centers or inmates, but this shows you what type of people we have in Pulaski County…how committed they are to making Pulaski County a great place to live and work."
The jailer said he wants to incorporate the faith-based community into what the staff and population do at PCDC as much as possible. He noted Allen's commitment to the program, since the chaplain is a non-paid position. In addition to volunteering his time to minister to the inmates and staff, Allen has been using his own resources to pick up materials when necessary. The chaplain deflects attention from himself.
"Mr. McCollum does everything possible to make everything right for the inmates," Allen added. "We have all different types of inmates, local, state and federal. There's such a demand.
"I think there's so much negativity about prisons, detention centers, jails and the job itself," Allen continued. "Yet the whole community has reached out to support us."
