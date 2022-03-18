Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of threatening sheriff, deputy

A trial date may need to be rescheduled for a local man accused of threatening one deputy, then pointing a rifle at Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
Barton Russell Adkins, 64, of Nancy, is scheduled to stand trial beginning May 16 on two counts of Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, first-degree Fleeing or Evading Police (Motor Vehicle) and Retaliating Against a Participant in the Legal Process. However, an order granting a competency hearing to determine if the defendant can stand trial was filed on March 7.
The Pulaski County Grand Jury indicted Adkins last June in connection to an incident that occurred the afternoon of April 6, 2021.
According to Adkins' arrest citation, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) responded to a report that Adkins had threatened to shoot Deputy Nick Barber "when he came out of his house." Adkins' family members told authorities, according to the citation, "that Adkins had armed himself with a rifle and parked his truck in an area behind" Dep. Barber's residence.
At some point after PCSO's arrival, Adkins was observed driving on Warner Road. According to the citation, Sheriff Speck himself tried to pull the man over with Adkins initially stopping at the intersection of Warner and Ky. 196. The citation states that as the sheriff and Lieutenant Richard Smith got out of their vehicles, Adkins turned right onto Ky. 196 -- leading officers in a pursuit including Faubush Road and Wolf Creek Road, where he ultimately stopped in his driveway.
Sheriff Speck, according to the citation, ordered Adkins to put his gun down and get out of his vehicle. The man allegedly responded by pointing the rifle at the sheriff, saying he would kill him. The citation states that Adkins did comply "after several minutes" and was taken into custody without further incident.
At press time, Adkins was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $750,000 cash/property bond. He is next scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference next Thursday in Pulaski Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.