Competency hearing rescheduled for Conley

A competency hearing for a Eubank man facing attempted murder charges that had been scheduled for last week has been briefly delayed.
Danny Lee Conley, 66, was indicted last February on two counts of attempted murder as well as another count for first-degree criminal mischief.
Those are the same charges he faced in a March 2018 indictment that was ultimately dismissed last December when Conley was involuntarily committed for psychiatric treatment after it was determined that he was incompetent to stand trial.
While Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette ordered that Conley be hospitalized for 360 days, Conley ultimately stayed 30-90 because state law allows hospitals to discharge patients sooner if they are found to no longer be a danger.
In seeking the new indictment, Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy Montgomery said he decided to present the case again to a new grand jury based on details presented during Conley's civil competency hearing which were different from what he'd heard before.
Conley underwent a second evaluation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in April. Montgomery noted that the new report, which is under seal, is more detailed that the one from the first case. The treating psychologist at that time, Dr. James M. Anderson, had later testified that Conley suffers from a persecutory delusion disorder for which the medications prescribed had little to no effect.
With regard to the new report, Judge Burdette had scheduled a new hearing for July 11 but an agreed order between Montgomery and Conley's attorney Robert Norfleet postponed that hearing until this Friday, July 19.
Conley's case stems from an incident which occurred on February 10, 2018. According to court documents, Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputies Richard Smith and Bruce Blevins responded to a shot-fired complaint and ultimately determined that Andrew Baugh, then 18, was driving on Ben Thompson Road with his 13-year-old sister when they encountered water across the roadway after heavy rains. As Baugh attempted to back up and turn around, someone shot through the vehicle's back glass.
According to Conley's arrest citation, Baugh was able to avoid the shot by leaning forward when his sister warned him that she saw an armed man take aim at their vehicle.
The deputies, along with Kentucky State Police, traveled to the residence near where the victims reported the shot being fired. Upon arrival, they encountered Conley armed with a rifle. He reportedly told the officers that he was tired of people stealing from him before he was mirandized and declined to speak further.
At press time, Conley remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 cash/property bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.