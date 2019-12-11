Congratulations Jumpers -- thanks for an incredible ride

The storied Somerset Briar Jumper football program secured its first state championship last weekend -- and it could not have done it in more dramatic fashion.
By now we've all marveled over the video a gazillion times -- junior quarterback Kaiya Sheron finding a wide-open Tate Madden in the end zone, on an untimed, do or die down -- to lift the Jumpers to a thrilling 34-31 triumph over Mayfield in the Class 2A title tilt at Kroger Field in Lexington.
What's lost in the drama of that final play is that Sheron led the Jumpers 86 yards in 28 seconds to that game-winning score -- and he did it with no time outs. That, our dear readers, is Elway-esque.
Not only will the game be talked about for years here in Somerset, but statewide sport historians will likely list the contest as one of the greatest in Kentucky high school football annals.
The Jumpers roared to a 14-1 record in their championship season. But, like most great teams, it had to overcome some adversity.
Somerset lost to Lexington Christian in a heart-breaking district game during the regular season, only to avenge that setback in the Class 2A playoffs in a victory that set them on their path toward a state crown.
They also lost one of their key offensive weapons when senior running back Alex Miller went down in the Hazard game with a broken leg. Miller was on a pace to rack up over 1,900 yards rushing and over 30 touchdowns when he was lost for the season.
But, as it turned out, Somerset had weapons to spare.
From Sheron's golden right arm to Kade Grundy's NFL-caliber speed to Mikey Garland's vicious collisions, the Jumpers were a team of destiny.
So to coach Robbie Lucas and his Briar Jumpers, congratulations on a spectacular season.
And thank you for an amazing ride.
