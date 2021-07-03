Congressman Rogers Announces $980,000 for the Williamsburg Whitley County Airport

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. -- U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers announces a $980,000 grant has been awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to the Williamsburg Whitley County Airport. The funding will be used to build a new 13,000 sq.ft. hangar.
"Our small airports are vital to business operations, emergency medical transportation, tourism and economic development," said Congressman Rogers. "These FAA grants help supplement the support necessary in our small communities to ensure our airports are sustainable and maintain the highest safety standards year-round. I applaud our local leaders for putting together competitive grant applications that examine the aviation-related growth needed in our mountainous region."
The new T-Hangar will feature 10 bays, allowing the airport to host and maintain more aircraft, and generate more revenue.
"Whitley County is always proud to see new investments in our community, but especially ones like this at the airport that will create long-term opportunities for our community," said Pat White, Whitley County Judge Executive. "We are very appreciative of our federal delegation working hard to help make projects like this happen."
"We are very appreciative of the federal support and for Congressman Rogers' work to secure funding for the FAA, which in-turn provides us with excellent grant opportunities like this," said Jeff Shelley, Chairman of the Airport Board. "We will continue working to expand opportunities at the airport that benefit our entire community."
Construction of the new hangar is scheduled to be complete in November.
