Congressman Hal Rogers announced his support of the passage of the Telephone Robocall Abuse Criminal Enforcement and Deterrence (TRACED) Act to combat fraudulent robocalls and boost enforcement efforts against scammers. The legislation merged the Senate's TRACED Act with the House-passed Stopping Bad Robocalls Act, a bipartisan bill cosponsored by Congressman Rogers earlier this year.
"Irritating robocalls will soon be stopped before they ever reach your home or business, thanks to the TRACED Act. Countless people across southern and eastern Kentucky have told me the Do Not Call Registry list is no longer working, and they're right. Scammers have become more conniving and relentless in their efforts to defraud families and businesses, including hospitals. However, this legislation requires phone companies to use new technology to verify every call before it reaches your phone, without any extra cost to consumers," said Congressman Rogers. "It also ensures law enforcement and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have the tools necessary to hold criminal robocallers accountable."
It is estimated that there were nearly 48 billion robocalls in 2018 nationwide, up over 64 percent since 2016, according to YouMail.
The bill now moves on to the White House for President Trump's signature.
