Last week saw the first public forum held to garner support for a transitional housing project in Pulaski County.
Virginia Dial, founder of Heartscry Missions through the Kentucky Baptist Convention, organized the forum -- held Tuesday at High Street Baptist Church -- to share her vision of Connect Community Village (CCV). Having lived in Somerset since 1967 and retired as branch manager of L&N Federal Credit Union in July 2020, Dial told the group she found the inspiration for CCV in Isaiah 61:1-3:
"The Spirit of the Sovereign Lord is on me, because the Lord has anointed me to proclaim good news to the poor. He has sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim freedom for the captives and release from darkness for the prisoners, to proclaim the year of the Lord's favor and the day of vengeance of our God, to comfort all who mourn, and provide for those who grieve in Zion-- to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of joy instead of mourning, and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. They will be called oaks of righteousness, a planting of the Lord for the display of his splendor."
As a Christ-centered program, CCV would encourage residents to develop life skills that boost their re-integration into society. They would live in homes of some 360 square feet to promote independent living, while still offering stability and access to community resources.
"Connect Community Village is a proposal to create a community of tiny houses that will embrace the concept of building a bridge between dependent life and life of independence," Dial said. "It will provide a stable location for organizations and outreach teams to become involved and to connect the residents to the community at large."
While Dial said the community could serve a number of groups including the homeless, veterans in need, people coming out of jail, people coming out of rehab, or youth aging out of foster care; stakeholders present at the public forum focused on veterans as well as individuals in recovery from substance use disorder.
Speaking on behalf of current organizations were Mikkle Hampton and John Alexander of Lake Cumberland Recovery; SKYHope Director Melissa Estep; David Hardy of Somerset Sober Living; and Adanta Director of Veteran Services Wesley McCaskill. A recurring theme among their testimonies was that many individuals can't go back to their former homes and/or associates if they hope to maintain their progress.
Headlining the forum were Marcia Mitchum and Carlen "Doc" Pippin of Awake Ministries in Shelbyville, who detailed how their group established a village of six tiny homes geared toward veterans.
"You have a bulldog advocate for this vision…," Mitchum said of Dial. "You have some tenacity here, and that is really what it's going to take."
Mitchum spoke of the need for strong community support -- adding that with only three full-time and four part-time employees, Awake Ministries relies on a core team of 75-100 volunteers to operate its programs on a weekly basis. In addition to the Veterans Village, the group also runs a food bank and addiction recovery center. "It takes a village to build a village," she said.
In the case of Shelbyville, Mitchum noted that the veterans in need of housing were also often dealing with addiction. Pippin, a Vietnam vet who chairs a group called Veterans Rural Outreach, added that he came to offer hope and encouragement to pursue a local village.
"Don't give up," Pippin said, recounting how the Shelbyville village was launched despite not even having initial support from their local VFW. "God meant for it to be."
Pippin shared how organizers' original vision grew from one house to six, navigating fundraising issues as well as zoning laws. "When people believe in what you're doing and you put the word out there, God makes it happen," he said.
Once the housing project was underway, the group began to work on a program that would give the veteran residents something to do. Veterans may live in the village for a year, with extensions possible depending on individual circumstances.
The forum ended with a question-and-answer session. Dial asked those interested in the project to fill out contact information cards so they may be updated on CCV's progress.
"We have a responsibility to reach out a hand up and help them fight the battle that has been set before them," she said, "to fight with those who have forgotten how to fight, to stand alongside them and remind them they still have worth and their lives have value, to give hope to the hopeless. We are the missionaries, and our community is our mission field."
