Constable Weddle aiming for third term in District 1

District 1 Constable Danny Weddle announced this week that he'll be running for re-election in 2022.
Weddle has lived in the district for all of his 34 years and was first elected to serve as constable in 2014.
"This will be my third term as constable, if elected," Weddle, who's running as a Republican, said. "I haven't done a lot of campaigning yet [but] it seems like a lot of people look up to me to get the job done and get it done right."
Unlike most other elected officials, constables are not given a set salary but can earn fees for duties such as serving legal summonses. Weddle's primary job is with TTAI, where he's now in his 14th year (first as a welder and now in Quality Control). When school is in session, he directs traffic at Nancy Elementary or Southwestern High School. Weddle noted that school safety is very important to him.
"I also assist the sheriff's office and fire departments with any kind of accidents or fire runs," Constable Weddle added. "I like to cruise my neighborhoods over the 1st District, serving papers and protecting citizens."
In addition to serving legal documents for cases involving everything from child custody to property disputes, the constable stays busy checking home alarms and unlocking vehicle doors when needed.
Weddle's law enforcement experience also includes serving as a part-time deputy under former Pulaski County Sheriff Todd Wood -- a job he started when he was just 22.
"I feel like I have plenty of experience to keep the good name of constables moving forward," Weddle said.
Something Weddle hopes to continue if elected is his annual Christmas Driving, which started his first year in office. In 2015, the new constable was contacted by a man in District 1 who said he and his daughter would like to donate to the needy. Though Weddle did not know of anyone at the time, he reached out to DCBS (Department for Community Based Services), school counselors and local counseling services -- compiling a list of children for whom the people of the district could donate gifts. Constable Weddle continues to deliver those gifts each December 23, so as to not interfere with families during the actual holiday.
"We hand out hundreds of Christmas gifts for children that are in need," Constable Weddle said.
The constable office has taken a hit locally over the last year and a half, with the arrests and convictions of two serving in other districts. Weddle said he looks forward to working with whomever is elected in the other four districts and hopes that any new constable elected will take advantage of what training is available from the Kentucky Constables Association.
"I hope my terms as Constable have set a good example on how constables should perform their duties," Weddle said. "You can never have too much training, as a constable or any law enforcement officer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.