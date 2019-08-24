Another directed patrol resulted in a drug arrest for three Pulaski County constables.
Travis W. Loveless, 42, of Somerset, was arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday night on charges of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Disregarding a Stop Sign.
According to District 5 Constable Mike Wallace, he was patrolling with fellow Constables Gary Baldock and Shane Haste south of Burnside when they observed a 2004 Toyota pickup fail to stop for a sign. Pulling the truck over on Charles Neal Road, Constable Wallace deployed his K-9 partner Rowdy. The narcotics-trained dog, Wallace said, "exhibited a change in behavior" at the driver's side door of the vehicle.
According to Wallace, the constables located during the subsequent search crystal meth, digital scales, plastic baggies, a glass pipe and over $400 in cash. They also found two pistols on Loveless and another in the truck's console.
Loveless was lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center without incident. On Friday, he pleaded not guilty when arraigned in Pulaski District Court where he is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing next Wednesday. At press time, he remained jailed in lieu of a $10,000 cash/property bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.